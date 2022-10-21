Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch

Simply put, dividends are payments made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually happening as a distribution of profits. With that, dividend stocks are publicly traded companies that pay dividends to their shareholders. As a result, this can provide investors with a steadier stream of income. Monthly dividend stocks refer to dividend stocks that make payments on a monthly basis, as opposed to quarterly or annually. While some investors prefer to receive their dividends all at once, others prefer the stability of monthly payments.

For those looking for monthly dividend stocks, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, it is important to consider the financial stability of the company in question. Dividend payments can fluctuate depending on a company’s earnings, so it is important to choose a company that is financially healthy and stable. Additionally, it is important to look at the company’s dividend history. Companies that have been consistently paying dividends for many years are more likely to continue doing so than companies that have only recently begun paying dividends. Finally, it is important to compare dividend yields in order to get the most bang for your buck.

Dividend yield refers to the amount of dividends paid per share, divided by the stock price per share. A higher dividend yield means higher potential income from dividends. When searching for monthly dividend stocks, be sure to keep these factors in mind in order to find the best possible investment. With this in mind, here are three monthly paying dividend stocks for your stock market watchlist today.

Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

1. Realty Income Corporation (O Stock)

Kicking off this list today is Realty Income Corporation (O). In brief, Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company aims to provide its shareholders with dependable monthly income. Realty Income’s diversified portfolio of commercial properties includes office, retail, industrial, and other types of properties, located in 49 states and Washington, D.C. What’s more, the company generates shareholder value by maintaining a diversified and well-occupied portfolio of properties that generate dependable monthly income and create long-term shareholder value.

O Recent Stock News

Earlier this month, Realty Income announced that it has declared the 628th straight common stock monthly dividend. Specifically, the company said they’re paying a dividend amount of $0.248 per share, reflecting an annual amount of $2.976 per share. As a result, this equals an annual dividend yield of approximately 5.16%.

Additionally, at the end of September, Realty Income reported that it will release its 3rd quarter of 2022 financial and operating results. Diving in, the company said it will release Q3 2022 results on November 2, 2022, after the market closes.

O Stock Chart

Over the last 5 trading days, shares of O stock are up 2.27%. Meanwhile as of Friday’s closing bell, Realty Income stock is trading at $57.63 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA Stock)

Next up, we have Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA). For starters, Pembina Pipeline Corp is a provider of transportation and midstream services to the energy industry in North America. In detail, Pembina owns and operates an extensive network of pipeline assets that span nearly 13,000 kilometers in Canada and the United States. Moreover, the company also owns and operates a number of gas processing plants, fractionators, and storage facilities.

PBA Recent Stock News

This month, Pembina Pipeline announced its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for October 2022 of $0.2175 per share to be paid. Meanwhile, in the same announcement the company said it’s set to announce its third-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the stock market close. Aside from that, the current dividend yield for Pembina Pipeline as of October 19, 2022, is 6.32%.

PBA Stock Chart

In the last five trading days, shares of PBA stock are up 3.94%. While on Friday PBA stock closed up another 2.11% at $32.42 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

3. Stag Industrial (STAG Stock)

Closing out the list is Stag Industrial (STAG). Stag Industrial is a real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition and operation of industrial properties across the United States. Stag Industrial currently owns and operates over 559 properties in 40 states, totaling approximately 111.5 million rentable square feet. The company’s portfolio comprises warehouses, distribution centers, light manufacturing facilities, and other types of industrial property.

STAG Recent Stock News

Earlier in October, Stag Industrial announced its monthly common stock dividend of $0.12667. As well as declaring a fourth quarter common stock dividends. As a result, Stag Industrial currently has an annual dividend yield of 5.15%. Also in October, the company announced it will report its Q3 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, after the market closes.

STAG Stock Chart

In the last month of trading, STAG stock is down 4.64%. Meanwhile, during Friday’s trading session, shares of Stag Industrial stock closed in the green by 1.03% at $28.36 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

