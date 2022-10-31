Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Marijuana Stocks For Your List

Marijuana stocks have been on the rise in recent years as more and more states legalize the use of marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes. With the industry expected to continue to grow, investors are eager to get in on the action. However, there are a few things to consider before buying marijuana stocks.

First, it is important to research the company you are considering investing in. Make sure you understand their business model and their financials. Second, keep an eye on the overall market. Marijuana stocks can be volatile, so it is important to monitor the trends in order to make informed decisions about when to buy and sell.

Finally, don’t forget to diversify your portfolio. Marijuana stocks may be a hot investment right now, but remember that no one sector is ever a sure thing. By diversifying your investments, you can protect yourself from market fluctuations and ensure that you realize the best possible return on your investment. With this being said, check out these three top marijuana stocks in the stock market this week.

Marijuana Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

1. Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF Stock)

First, let’s look at Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURLF). In brief, Curaleaf is an international provider of consumer products in cannabis. For a sense of scale, currently, throughout the U.S., Curaleaf operates in 21 states with 142 dispensaries, and 26 cultivation sites, while employing over 6,000 team members. What’s more, the company is the biggest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe.

CURLF Recent Stock News

Earlier this month, Curaleaf announced it will release its Q3 2022 financial and operational results. In detail, the cannabis company is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on November 7, 2022, after the stock market closes. While we wait, let’s quickly recap how the company performed in the second quarter of 2022. Specifically, for Q2 2022, the company reported revenue of $338 million.

CURLF Stock Chart

In the last month of trading action, Curaleaf stock has rebounded 10.02%. While, on Monday afternoon, shares of CURLF stock are up another 3.20%, trading at $5.44 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Cresco Labs (CRLBF Stock)

Next, Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) is one of the largest vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operators in the United States. In addition, the company is the biggest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the United States.

CRLBF Recent Stock News

Just last week, Cresco Labs announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30th, 2022 on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 before the market opens. To quickly recap, in the second quarter of 2022, Cresco Labs reported revenue of $218 million, with $95 million of that deriving from wholesale revenue. What’s more, the company finished Q2 2022, with $90 million of cash on hand.

CRLBF Stock Chart

Continuing on, in the last month, Cresco Labs stock has rebounded 21.40%. On Monday afternoon, shares of CRLBF stock are up another 7.83% and are currently trading at $3.29 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

3. Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF Stock)

Rounding off this list is, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF). For the uninitiated, Trulieve is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. In addition, the cannabis company has established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in states like Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

TCNNF Recent Stock News

Just earlier this month, Trulieve Cannabis announced in collaboration with Wiz Khalifa, the launch of Khalifa Kush Cannabis in Florida. This is an exclusive partnership with the multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY®, and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.

Furthermore, the CEO of Trulieve Kim Rivers commented, “Trulieve is honored to have the iconic Wiz Khalifa as an exclusive partner in Florida to curate and promote his unique product line. As an artist, he has such a strong vision of how he wants to express himself. Together, we’ve created a line of products that offer best-in-class cannabis to Florida patients and represent the passion and creativity that Wiz Khalifa is known for.“

TCNNF Stock Chart

In the last month of trading action, shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock have rallied back 36%. Meanwhile, during Monday’s lunchtime trading session, TCNNF stock is trading up 6.94% at $11.55 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

