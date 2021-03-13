Best Cheap Car Insurance North Carolina

Insurance is for the unexpected problems in life, whether they’re your fault or not. Having the right North Carolina car insurance can save you from paying big accident bills yourself.

Whether you’ve backed into a pole at Food Lion or someone else has crashed into you and caused injury, you want the right coverage. Here’s how to find it in North Carolina.

Largest Car Insurance Companies in North Carolina

State Farm is the largest auto insurance company in North Carolina, followed by Geico and National General.

Required Minimum North Carolina Auto Insurance

North Carolina mandates that car owners buy liability car insurance with coverage limits of at least:

$30,000 for bodily injury to one person.

$60,000 for bodily injury to multiple people in one accident.

$25,000 for damage to property in one accident.

This is often written as 30/60/25.

These required amounts are generally insufficient if you have assets to protect in a lawsuit against you over a car accident. Consider higher coverage limits so that your insurance will pay for lawsuit judgments, not you.

North Carolina also requires uninsured motorist coverage. This pays your medical and property damage bills if someone without insurance crashes into you. It can get a little tricky in North Carolina, so let’s break it down:

Uninsured motorist coverage is required. You can choose the policy limits.

If your liability coverage limits are above the state minimum of 30/60, you must buy underinsured motorist coverage. This pays car accident bills if you’re hit by a driver who has some insurance but not enough.

What Else Should I Have?

Collision and comprehensive insurance: These cover problems that liability and uninsured motorist coverage won’t. Collision and comprehensive coverage together cover car theft and vehicle damage from hail, floods, fire, vandalism, riots, falling objects and crashes with animals such as deer.

They can also cover a crash with another car. So if someone else crashes into you, you could make a claim against their liability insurance or use your own collision insurance. You would have options.

Collision and comprehensive coverage are usually required if you have a car loan or lease.

Medical payments (MedPay) coverage. This coverage is specifically for medical bills and funeral expenses after a car accident, no matter who caused it. MedPay limits can be small, such as $1,000 to $10,000. You can buy more. The advantage to MedPay is that it can pay for both you and your passengers. It can also cover your health insurance copayments. But if you have good health insurance with small copays you may not need it.

Putting It All Together

Can I Show My Insurance ID Card from My Phone?

You can use a phone to show an auto insurance ID card in North Carolina. Your car insurance company may have a mobile app that makes access to your ID card easy.

Average North Carolina Car Insurance Premiums

North Carolina drivers pay an average of $700 a year for car insurance. Here are average premiums for common coverage types.

Factors Allowed in North Carolina Auto Insurance Rates

Auto insurance companies will often use driving records, past claims, vehicle models and more when setting rates. In North Carolina, insurers can also use these factors.

How Many Uninsured Drivers are in North Carolina?

About 6.5% of North Carolina drivers have no insurance, according to the Insurance Research Council. This is a relatively low percentage when compared to other states, especially considering that Florida’s uninsured driver rate is 26.7%.

Penalties for Driving Without Auto Insurance

If you’re caught driving uninsured in North Carolina you could get a $50 penalty fine and have your license plates revoked.

When Can a Vehicle Be Totaled?

A vehicle is “totaled” in North Carolina when repairs would cost more than 75% of the vehicle’s value.

If you receive an insurance check for a totaled car, you might find that you still owe additional money on your car loan. In these cases, gap insurance can pay the difference.

Solving Insurance Problems

The North Carolina department of insurance is in charge of monitoring insurance companies and taking complaints. If you have an unresolved problem, you can start a complaint online.

