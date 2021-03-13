Best Cheap Car Insurance In Washington

No matter how good of a driver you are, accidents happen. So do wildfires, floods, hail storms and car theft.

In addition to those potential problems, Washington state has a lot of people who are driving without car insurance. More than 17% of car owners in the state don’t have insurance. That’s bad news if one of them crashes into you and doesn’t have a way to pay your accident bills.

Here’s a guide to finding good Washington auto insurance.

Largest Car Insurance Companies in Washington State

Washington’s five largest auto insurance companies have captured almost 60% of the private passenger auto insurance business in the state.

Required Minimum Washington Car Insurance

Car owners in Washington need to buy car liability insurance. If you crash into someone, this coverage pays for damage and injuries you cause to others. Liability insurance also covers a legal defense if you’re sued because of an accident.

Washington car owners must buy liability with at least:

$25,000 for bodily injury to one person

$50,000 for bodily injury to multiple people in one accident

$10,000 for damage to property in one accident

It’s better to buy more than Washington’s minimum requirements. If you cause an accident and the bills are more than your insurance limits, you could be held responsible for the rest. If you have assets like savings or a house, it’s a good idea to buy higher policy limits.

What Else Should I Have?

Uninsured motorist coverage (UM). What if someone crashes into you and they don’t have car insurance? Uninsured motorist coverage pays for your medical expenses. Insurance companies in Washington must offer it to you, but you can reject it in writing. Generally, UM is a coverage worth having.

Personal injury protection (PIP). Car insurance companies are required to offer you PIP (except for motorcycle owners). This coverage pays the medical bills for you and your passengers after a car accident, up to your PIP limits, no matter who caused the accident.

Collision and comprehensive insurance. What happens if you get into a car accident? What if someone vandalizes your car? Collision and comprehensive insurance pay for car repairs. Together, they cover a host of problems such as car dents, vehicle theft, vandalism, riots, floods, fire, hail, falling objects and collisions with animals.

If you have a lease or a car loan, your leasing company and lender will most likely require you to carry collision and comprehensive insurance.

Putting It All Together

Can I Show My Insurance ID Card from My Phone?

Washington state allows you to use a phone to show an auto insurance ID card. Check with your auto insurance company to see if it offers a mobile app that includes access to electronic ID cards.

Average Washington Auto Insurance Premiums

Washington drivers pay an average of $924 a year for auto insurance. Here’s a look at average premiums for common coverage types.

Factors Allowed in Washington Car Insurance Rates

Car insurance companies usually look at your driving record, past claims, vehicle model and more when setting rates. In Washington, companies can also use these factors:

How Many Uninsured Drivers are in Washington?

About 17% of Washington drivers have no auto insurance, according to the Insurance Research Council. If they crash into you, you could try to sue them for your medical bills. Or you can use your uninsured motorist coverage for injuries. You can use your collision coverage for vehicle damage.

Penalties for Driving Without Auto Insurance

If you’re caught driving without insurance in Washington, you could be fined up to $250 and pay reinstatement fees.

When Can a Vehicle Be Totaled?

Car insurance companies in Washington can decide a car is a total loss when the vehicle is considered “uneconomical to repair.”

Solving Insurance Problems

If you have an unresolved dispute with an insurance company, you can file a complaint with the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

