Best Cheap Car Insurance In New Jersey

Car Insurance in New Jersey

New Jersey’s car insurance requirements are so low they could win any limbo contest. A driver who has assets and savings to protect in the event of a car accident should just ignore the state minimums and focus on buying really good auto insurance coverage. We’ll explain how.

Cheap Car Insurance Companies for Good Drivers

With rates slightly above the national average, even good drivers in New Jersey can feel the pinch of high auto insurance rates.. If you’re shopping around, Geico and Plymouth Rock offered the best rates among the companies we evaluated.

Cheap Car Insurance Companies for Drivers with a Speeding Ticket

New Jersey uses a point system for moving violations, assigning points based on the infraction. Spending will put 2 to 5 points on your license, depending on how much over the speed limit you were going. (You can even get a ticket for going too slowly and blocking traffic.)

If you get 6 or more points within three years, New Jersey will give you a surcharge, paid to the state.

Your license will be suspended if you accumulate 12 or more points. Points will eventually drop off: One year after your most recent violation, 3 points will be deducted, assuming you haven’t gotten new points or violations in the year.

A speeding ticket could also give a punch to your insurance budget in New Jersey, but it depends on the company. Geico and Progressive offered the best rates in our evaluation.

Cheap Car Insurance Companies for Drivers with an Accident

If you cause a car accident in New Jersey, brace yourself for an auto insurance rate increase at renewal time. The increase typically lasts five years, with the surcharge getting lower each year, especially after the three-year mark.

Even if you have an accident or other problems on your driving record, you can still shop around for better rates. Some insurers are able to be more competitive in pricing, depending on your issue.

Plymouth Rock and NJM offer the cheapest auto insurance to New Jersey drivers with an accident, among the insurers we evaluated.

Cheap Car Insurance Companies for Drivers with Poor Credit

New Jersey drivers with poor credit face very high auto insurance rates because the industry correlates poor credit to a higher chance that you’ll make a claim.

Selective and Progressive are among the companies to try if you’re looking to save money. Car insurance quotes are free, so it can pay off to do some shopping around.

Cheap Car Insurance Companies for Adding a Teen Driver

Adding a teen driver to a policy can easily cost at least $1,000 a year, and the average increase in the state is almost $2,000 a year. Until the teen gets older and has more driving experience, the auto insurance rates can be painful.

Geico and NJM are among the companies offering cheaper car insurance for adding a teen driver.

Cheap Car Insurance Companies for Drivers with Minimum Required Auto Insurance

If you’re looking for only a barebones policy, and you’re a good driver, consider Geico and Plymouth Rock. They have among the cheapest rates for drivers wanting only the required New Jersey auto insurance.

Paying for Car Accident Injuries in New Jersey

New Jersey is a no-fault state where you make most injury claims on your own insurance, no matter who caused the auto accident. For this purpose, you need personal injury protection (PIP).

PIP insurance has two parts:

Basic benefits. Payments for medical bills such as doctors and medical equipment. Additional PIP benefits. Reimbursement for lost wages if you can’t work because of the accident, and reimbursement for “essential services” for tasks you can’t do. This could include house cleaning, child care and transportation. This part also includes death benefits and funeral expenses.

In New Jersey you can purchase both parts of PIP or just basic benefits (medical bills).

If you purchase “additional PIP benefits,” prepare yourself for a long list of choices for coverage amounts for lost wages, essential services, and death and funeral benefits.

“Additional PIP benefits” choices

Choosing Health Insurance over PIP Insurance

If you have good health insurance, you can designate your health insurer as your primary payer for auto accident injuries. This means your own health insurance will pay first, and your PIP would be secondary, covering some costs not paid by health insurance.

To do this, select the “I choose health insurer for PIP option” on the Coverage Selection Form.

But if you have a high deductible health plan, or high copays and co-insurance, you might decide to keep PIP as the primary coverage for car accidents.

Buying Maximum New Jersey PIP

The maximum PIP coverage available is $250,000, and that’s what most drivers buy according to the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. You can choose a lower PIP limit such as $150,000, $75,000, $50,000 or $15,000.

No matter what PIP amount you choose, you’ll get $250,000 in PIP coverage if you suffer “permanent and significant” car accident injuries such as brain injury, spinal cord injury and disfigurement.

Liability Insurance in New Jersey

For property damage. New Jersey requires property damage liability insurance with at least $5,000 in coverage. This pays for property damage you accidentally cause with your vehicle. For example, if you crash into a building or someone else’s car, they can make a claim against your property damage liability insurance. It’s good to have high limits in case you’re sued for substantial property damage.

For injuries. New Jersey also requires bodily injury liability insurance with at least $15,000 in coverage per person and $30,000 per accident. This is often written as 15/30. This pays when you cause injuries to others. Wait, you may be thinking, I thought drivers made injury claims on their own PIP insurance? That’s true, but they can still sue you for pain and suffering and lost wages.

Lawsuit options. New Jersey defines two options for suing other people: Limitation on Lawsuit Option (costs less) and No Limitation on Lawsuit Option. This choice affects your ability to sue other drivers for pain and suffering. Your medical bills for car accident injuries are still paid by your own PIP insurance.

Unlimited right. You can sue for pain and suffering for any type of injury.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage

New Jersey drivers must have uninsured motorist (UM) coverage. If someone without insurance, or not enough, crashes into your car, this coverage pays for your car damage and injuries that the other person should have paid for. UM does not pay the other driver, it pays you.

The amount of uninsured motorist coverage you choose needs to match the amount you have for liability insurance. So if you have 100/300 for bodily injury liability, you should have 100/300 in UM coverage.

What Else Should I Have?

Despite the long list of coverage choices above, there are still other important picks to make. Collision and comprehensive coverage together cover car theft and damage to your car from problems such as flood, fire, hail, vandalism, falling objects, riots and collisions with animals such as deer.

Putting It All Together

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance has an auto insurance worksheet that walks you through the many auto insurance options in the state, including coverage and deductible choices. We recommend using this worksheet before you get auto insurance quotes, so you have a good idea of what you’ll want.

New Jersey’s Basic and Special Policies

For drivers seeking even less coverage than a Standard policy, New Jersey allows two other choices:

The Basic Auto Insurance policy has less coverage than a Standard policy but still provides enough to meet legal requirements.

The Special Auto Insurance Policy (SAIP) has extremely low coverage and is available only to drivers who are eligible for federal Medicaid with hospitalization.

We don’t recommend either of these because of the potential for unpaid car accident bills and large lawsuits against you.

Can I Show My Insurance ID Card from My Phone?

New Jersey allows you to show proof of auto insurance from your mobile phone. If your insurer doesn’t offer a way to electronically access your insurance ID card, keep a paper copy handy.

Average New Jersey Car Insurance Premiums

New Jersey drivers have the highest average expenditure for auto insurance in the nation: $1,309.29 a year. Closely behind are Louisiana ($1,302.11) and New York ($1,301.64).

Here are average premiums for common coverage types.

Factors Allowed in New Jersey Car Insurance Rates

It makes sense that your driving history is a factor in your auto insurance rates. Problems like speeding tickets and other moving violations make you look like a risky driver. Car insurance companies also typically factor in past insurance claims, address, vehicle model and more. In New Jersey, companies can also use these factors.

How Many Uninsured Drivers are in New Jersey?

About 14.9% of New Jersey drivers have no auto insurance, according to the Insurance Research Council. That’s more than double the uninsured driver rate in neighboring New York, which is 6.1%

Penalties for Driving Without Auto Insurance

If you’re caught driving without liability insurance in New Jersey, the penalties are a $300 to $1,000 fine, community service, and loss of your driver’s license for one year.

When Can Your Car Insurance be Canceled?

New Jersey law says auto insurance can be cancelled for these reasons:

You didn’t pay the premium.

You made a material misrepresentation or didn’t disclose a fact that increases the risk you’ll make a claim.

You had a lack of cooperation in matters that could substantially increase the risk.

You failed to provide reasonable and necessary information to the insurance company.

When Can a Vehicle Be Totaled?

Under New Jersey law, your auto insurance company can decide if it’s “economically impractical” to repair your car. This generally happens when repair costs are almost as high as the value of the vehicle.

Largest Car Insurance Companies in New Jersey

Geico has a considerable lead in size over other companies in New Jersey, with almost 23% of the state’s market share for private passenger auto insurance. NJM is next largest at 13%.

Solving Insurance Problems

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance is responsible for monitoring insurance companies and helping consumers with insurance problems. See their consumer assistance page.

Methodology

To find the cheapest auto insurance companies in New Jersey, we used rates from Quadrant Information Services, a provider of insurance data and analytics. The companies evaluated were Allstate, Foremost, Geico, MetLife, NJM, Plymouth Rock, Progressive, Selective, State Farm and Travelers.

