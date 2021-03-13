Best Cheap Car Insurance In Alabama

Alabama doesn’t require much when it comes to car insurance. That’s not a good thing. If you purchase only the minimum required and cause an accident with multiple injuries, the medical bills could quickly exhaust your policy limits and you could be sued for the rest.

And if someone backs into your car in the parking lot at Milo’s or your car gets totaled in a flood, you want to make sure you’re covered. Here’s how to find good Alabama car insurance.

Largest Car Insurance Companies in Alabama

State Farm is the largest auto insurance company in Alabama, with almost 23% of market share in the state for private passenger auto insurance.

Required Alabama Auto Insurance

Alabama’s auto insurance requirements focus on liability car insurance, which pays for injuries and damages you cause to others. If you’re in a car accident and another driver is responsible, you can make a claim against their liability insurance, or sue them.

If you own a car in Alabama, you must buy liability coverage with at least:

$25,000 for bodily injury to one person

$50,000 for bodily injury to multiple people in one accident

$25,000 for damage to property per accident

This is often written as 25/50/25.

Alabama’s minimum coverage is not nearly enough coverage. For example, if you cause an accident with multiple injuries, medical bills could quickly exceed the $50,000 coverage minimum. You could be sued for what your car insurance won’t cover.

Alabama also requires car insurance companies offer uninsured motorist coverage (UM). You can reject the offer in writing. If you decide to buy uninsured motorist insurance, the minimum amount you can purchase is $25,000 per injury to one person and $50,000 for injuries to multiple people per accident.

Underinsured motorist coverage (UIM) must be offered with UM. If you accept or reject UM coverage, then you must also accept or reject UIM coverage. Alabama does not allow car insurance companies to offer these coverage types separately.

If another driver causes an accident but doesn’t carry enough insurance, your UIM insurance pays for medical bills and property damage after the other driver’s insurance is exhausted. Generally, UM/UIM are good coverages to have.

What Else Should I Have?

Medical coverage. Medical payments (MedPay) coverage pays your medical bills no matter who caused the accident. It’s usually purchased in small amounts of coverage, generally ranging between $1,000 to $5,000. MedPay can also reimburse you for a health plan’s deductible and copays.

Personal injury protection (PIP) is similar to MedPay. PIP insurance pays your medical bills no matter who caused the car accident. The big difference is that PIP will also cover lost wages and services for tasks you can’t perform because of the accident, like transportation or child care.

Collision and comprehensive coverage. Collision or comprehensive coverage aren’t mandatory, but your car loan or leasing company will likely require both. Together, these coverage types pay for problems like car theft and damage to your vehicle from car accidents, hail, fire, floods, falling objects such as tree branches, riots, vandalism and collisions with animals.

Putting It All Together

Can I Show My Insurance ID Card from My Phone?

In Alabama you can use your phone to show an auto insurance ID card. Check with your auto insurance company to see if they have a mobile app that lets you show an electronic ID card.

Average Alabama Auto Insurance Premiums

Alabama drivers pay an average of $769 a year for auto insurance. Below are average premiums for common coverage types.

Factors Allowed in Alabama Car Insurance Rates

Car insurance companies usually look at factors like your vehicle model, driving record, past insurance claims and more when setting your rate. In Alabama, companies can also use these factors.

How Many Uninsured Drivers are in Alabama?

About 18% of Alabama drivers have no insurance, according to the Insurance Research Council. This makes Alabama No. 6 in the nation for uninsured drivers.

If an uninsured driver causes a car accident, you could try to sue them to get payment. Another option is using your uninsured motorist insurance to pay for injuries.

Penalties for Driving Without Auto Insurance

If you get caught driving in Alabama without auto insurance, you could get up to a $500 fine for the first violation. You’ll also have to pay a $200 reinstatement fee.

If you get caught a second time (and each subsequent offense) you could face up to $1,000 in fines and get your license suspended for six months along with a $400 reinstatement fee.

When Can Your Car Insurance be Canceled?

Alabama law allows a car insurance company to cancel your insurance for several reasons, including non-payment of premium, making a fraudulent claim and conviction for an offense such as driving while intoxicated under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

These are just a few reasons your car insurance can be canceled. The Alabama Department of Insurance has a list of grounds for cancelation.

When Can a Vehicle Be Totaled?

If your car is damaged in an accident or other event (like a fire or flood), it could be deemed a total loss under Alabama law if the repair costs would be more than 75% of the vehicle’s fair retail value.

Solving Insurance Problems

The Alabama department of insurance is in charge of monitoring insurance companies and taking consumer complaints. The department has a consumer complaint form online.

