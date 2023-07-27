News & Insights

July 27, 2023 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by Erin Bendig for Kiplinger

In an attempt to slow high inflation, the Federal Reserve has been continually raising interest rates since last year. In fact, at their latest meeting, the Fed decided to once again raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point. This is the 11th interest rate hike since March 2022 and brings the federal funds rate, a key overnight bank lending rate, to a target range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest it's been since 2001. 

Officials predict at least one more rate hike before the year is through, as "inflation remains elevated." In their official statement, the Federal Reserve stated they were "strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective."

On a positive note, when the Fed raises interest rates, CD rates and rates on high-yield savings accounts typically rise as well. Therefore, if the Fed continues to raise interest rates, rates on savings account could be pushed slightly higher. Currently, rates on many top-earning CD accounts are offering APYs of over 4% and 5%. Here are some of the best CD rates available now, sorted by term length.  

3-month CD rates

America First Federal Credit Union

APY: 4.50%

Minimum deposit: $500 

Total Direct Bank

APY: 5.20% 

Minimum deposit: $25,000

Brilliant Bank

APY: 5.10%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union

APY: 5.09%

Minimum deposit: $500

Popular Direct

APY: 4.75%

Minimum deposit: $10,000

6-month CD rates

Total Direct Bank

APY: 5.40%

Minimum deposit: $25,000

NASA Federal Credit Union

APY: 4.80%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Bellco Credit Union

APY: 5.50%

Minimum deposit: $500

Popular Direct

APY: 5.35%

Minimum deposit: $10,000

First Internet Bank

APY: 5.33%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

1-year CD rates

See Kiplinger's full list of top earning 1-year CDs.

BrioDirect

APY: 5.35%

Minimum Deposit: $500

USAlliance Financial

APY: 5.40% 

Minimum Deposit: $500

CIBC Bank USA

APY: 5.36%

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Popular Direct

APY: 5.38% 

Minimum Deposit: $10,000

Bread Financial

APY: 5.35%

Minimum Deposit: $1,500

2-year CD rates

Bread Savings

APY: 5.00%

Minimum Deposit: $1,500

Delta Community Credit Union

APY: 5.00%

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Crescent Bank

APY: 5.00%

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

First Internet Bank

APY: 4.85%

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Popular Direct

APY: 4.80%

Minimum Deposit: $10,000

3-year CD rates

See Kiplinger's full list of top earning 3-year CDs.

U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union

APY: 5.13%

Minimum Balance: $1,000

Hughes Federal Credit Union

APY: 4.86%

Minimum Balance: $1,000

Quorum Federal Credit Union

APY: 4.85%

Minimum Balance: $1,000

Crescent Bank

APY: 4.75%

Minimum Balance: $1,000

Lafayette Federal Credit Union

APY: 4.84%

Minimum Balance: $500

4-year CD rates

GTE Financial

APY: 4.85%

Minimum Balance: $500

ECFU Financial

APY: 4.75%

Minimum Balance: $500

First Internet Bank

APY: 4.54%

Minimum Balance: $1,00

Bread Savings

APY: 4.50%

Minimum Balance: $1,500

Popular Direct

APY: 4.30%

Minimum Balance: $10,000

5-year CD rates

See Kiplinger's full list of top earning 5-year CDs.

Lafayette Federal Credit Union

APY: 4.68%

Minimum Balance: $500

ECFU Financial

APY: 4.75%

Minimum Balance: $500

Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union

APY: 4.67%

Minimum Balance: $500

MYSB Direct

APY: 4.66%

Minimum Balance: $500

First National Bank of America

APY: 4.65%

Minimum Balance: $1,000

Below you can use our tool — in partnership with Bankrate — to further compare CD rates today. 

