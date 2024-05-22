Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy, According to Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy and Telus Corp. are the two Best Canadian Dividend stocks to Buy, as per analysts. We used the TipRanks Stock Screener tool to discover these two dividend stocks that carry an above-sector average dividend yield and have won a Strong Buy consensus rating from analysts. Plus, both stocks could offer reasonable upside potential in the next twelve months, making them attractive investment opportunities.

Investors often include dividend-paying stocks in their portfolios to earn regular income. Also, these stocks are a good way to diversify investors’ portfolios. Let’s delve into the two Canadian dividend stocks and learn more about them.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)

As the name suggests, Innergex Renewable Energy is a renewable energy company that harnesses the energy from solar, hydro, wind, and battery power projects. Its footprint spans across Canada, the U.S., France, and Chile, with a combined 4,293 MW of gross installed capacity.

INE pays a regular quarterly dividend of C$0.09 per share, reflecting a lucrative yield of 6.97%. The company repurchased shares worth C$7.6 million as of May 7.

In Q1 FY24, revenues and production tax credits rose 11% year-over-year, while net loss per share widened to $0.21 from $0.08 recorded in the prior year quarter. Also, Innergex reported production of 2,522,980 MWh, up 9.1% compared to Q1 FY23.

Is Innergex Stock a Buy?

With six Buys and two Hold ratings, INE stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average Innergex Renewable Energy price target of C$11.44 implies 30% upside potential from current levels.

Telus is a major telecommunications company in Canada that offers a wide array of services, including internet, wireless, wireline, voice, data services, as well as television bundles and smart home security solutions.

Telus raised its quarterly dividend by 7% to C$0.3891 per share compared to last year, representing a yield of 6.65%. The company aims to meet its semi-annual dividend increase target, with an annual expected hike between 7% and 10% through 2025.

In Q1 FY24, adjusted earnings per share declined by one cent to $0.26 while operating revenues and other income remained nearly flat at C$4.93 billion. During the quarter, Telus reported record Total Mobile and Fixed customer net additions of 209,000, reflecting an increase of 46,000 compared to the last year.

Is Telus Stock a Buy or Sell?

On TipRanks, T stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and two Hold ratings. The average Telus price target of C$25.37 implies 13.3% upside potential from current levels.

Ending Thoughts

Investing in dividend-paying stocks is a good way to boost your regular income and solidify portfolio returns. These two high-yield Canadian dividend stocks have earned a very bullish view from analysts and could offer considerable share price appreciation potential in the next twelve months.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.