Best Buy's Founder and Chairman Emeritus Sold Company Shares Worth $74 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

The disposition of ~900,000 shares realized a transaction value of ~$74.0 million across several execution windows on July 13, 2026 and July 14, 2026.

The sale represented a 7% reduction in the total equity stake previously held by the reporting person.

The transaction was entirely indirect, involving shares held in a revocable trust.

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Richard M. Schulze, the founder and Chairman Emeritus of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), sold 900,000 shares on July 13 and July 14, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$74.0 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 900,000 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 11,600,000 Post-transaction value $976.89 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($82.21); post-transaction value based on July 14, 2026 market close ($83.98).

Key questions

What was the structural framework for this transaction?

The disposition was executed via a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on June 12, 2026, and was from indirect ownership through a revocable trust.

The disposition was executed via a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on June 12, 2026, and was from indirect ownership through a revocable trust. How does this sale align with the company's recent equity performance?

As of the July 14, 2026 transaction date, the company has generated a 12-month total return of 18%, providing a valuation context for the exit at a weighted average price of $82.21 per share.

As of the July 14, 2026 transaction date, the company has generated a 12-month total return of 18%, providing a valuation context for the exit at a weighted average price of $82.21 per share. What is the scale of the insider's remaining equity exposure?

Following this 7% reduction in holdings, the reporting person maintains an indirect interest in ~11.6 million shares, which constitutes 6% of the company's total outstanding shares and carries a market value of $976.89 million as of the July 14, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-14) $83.98 Market Capitalization $17.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $41.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.1 billion

Company Snapshot

Best Buy operates as a comprehensive technology retailer offering computing devices, mobile phones, networking equipment, tablets, smartwatches, and related peripherals, with significant revenue generated through direct product sales and carrier commissions on mobile phone services.

The company generates revenue through a dual-segment business model encompassing domestic and international operations, leveraging both physical retail locations and digital channels to serve technology-focused consumers across North America.

Best Buy primarily targets technology-conscious consumers and households seeking consumer electronics, computing solutions, and mobile devices, with a customer base spanning both individual consumers and business segments across the United States and Canada.

Best Buy Co., Inc. is a leading specialty retailer in the consumer technology sector with approximately 82,000 employees and a market capitalization of $17.7 billion. The company maintains a substantial revenue base of $41.9 billion on a TTM basis, demonstrating its significant scale within the specialty retail industry.

Best Buy's competitive positioning is anchored by its extensive product portfolio, omnichannel retail presence, and established relationships with major technology manufacturers and wireless carriers.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 13 and July 14 sale of Best Buy stock by company founder and Chairman Emeritus Richard Schulze came at a time when shares were soaring. The stock eventually hit a 52-week high of $87.35 on July 16.

Even so, Schulze’s sale was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan. Such plans allow insiders to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid concerns of trading on non-public information.

Moreover, Schulze retained over 11 million shares post-disposition, distributed across a revocable trust, a 401(k) plan, an IRA, a limited partnership, a spousal grantor retained annuity trust (GRAT), his spouse, and a spouse irrevocable trust. His substantial equity stake in the company he founded suggests Schulze remains bullish on the stock.

Best Buy shares are up thanks to solid business performance. The company reported $8.9 billion in revenue for its fiscal first quarter ended May 2, up from $8.8 billion in the prior year. In addition, its fiscal Q1 diluted earnings per share skyrocketed to $1.31 compared to $0.95 in the previous year.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Best Buy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Best Buy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.