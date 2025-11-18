Markets
Best Buy's Black Friday Sale Begins Nov 20

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), a technology products retailer, Tuesday announced that its Black Friday sale will begin on Thursday, November 20, more than a week before Black Friday.

Shoppers can expect deals on everything from TVs and laptops to headphones and wearables, kitchen appliances, and more and they have the option of purchasing either in stores or through the Best Buy mobile app and on BestBuy.com.

Thursday, November 20 starts with doorbusters with the company adding even more on Friday, November 21 and again on Black Friday, November 28.

Further, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can earn up to $25 in bonus rewards when they shop doorbusters through November 29.

The company also has a Cyber Sunday and Monday sale beginning on November 30 where shoppers can save up to 50 percent. There will be limited-time deals available throughout the event as well.

