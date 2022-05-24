Best Buy's (BBY) Q1 Earnings Miss, Comparable Sales Fall 8%

Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY posted mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the bottom line missed the same. Both sales and earnings decreased year over year.



Over the past six months, this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has increased 1.2% compared with the industry’s rise of 5.2%.

Q1 Details

Best Buy’s adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60. The bottom line decreased 29.6% from the year-ago period’s reading.

Enterprise revenues dipped 3.4% year over year to $10,647 million but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,432 million. Enterprise comparable sales dropped 8% against 37.2% growth seen in the year-ago quarter.



Gross profit declined 13.3% to $2,353 million, while gross margin contracted 120 basis points to 22.1%. Operating income came in at $462 million, down significantly from $769 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Again, adjusted operating margin shrank 230 bps to 4.3%.



We note that adjusted SG&A expenses rose 0.2% to $1,890 million, while as a percentage of revenues, the same dipped 4.9% to 17.8%.

Segment Details

Domestic segment revenues fell 8.7% to $9,894 million. This year-over-year decline was mainly induced by a comparable sales decrease of 8.5%. From a merchandising perspective, comparable sales decreased in almost all categories.



Domestic online revenues of $3.06 billion declined 14.9% year over year on a comparable basis. As a percentage of total Domestic revenues, online revenues were 30.9% compared with 33.2% last year.



Segment adjusted gross profit rate decreased 140 basis points to 21.9% due to lower services margin rates with pressures related to Best Buy’s Totaltech membership offering, reduced product margin rates and increased supply-chain costs. This was partly offset by increased profit-sharing revenues from its private label and co-branded credit card arrangement.



Moving on to the International segment, revenues fell 5.4% to $753 million, mainly due to the exit of operations in Mexico and a comparable sales decline of 1.4% in Canada. The segment’s adjusted gross profit rate expanded 130 basis points to 24.3%, boosted by a higher percentage of revenues from the increased margin services category in Canada.

Other Details

Best Buy ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $640 million, long-term debt of $1,170 million and a total equity of $2,767 million.



During the quarter, BBY returned about $654 million to its shareholders via share repurchases of $455 million and dividends worth $199 million. Management authorized the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of 88 cents per share. The dividend is payable Jul 5, 2022, to its shareholders of record as of Jun 14, 2022.



For fiscal 2023, management anticipates share buybacks of $1.5 billion.

Guidance

Management updated outlook for fiscal 2023. It envisions fiscal 2023 enterprise revenues between $48.3 billion and $49.9 billion compared with the prior view of $49.3-$50.8 billion. Comparable sales are expected to deteriorate 3-6% from the previously guided range of a decline of 1-4%.



Best Buy now envisions adjusted earnings per share in the band of $8.40-$9 compared with the earlier projection of $8.85-$9.15. BBY delivered earnings of $10.01 last fiscal year.

