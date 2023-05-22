Best Buy's (BBY) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Cards?

Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom lines from the prior-year quarter’s reported numbers in its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 25, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $9,521 million, indicating a 10.6% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Further, the consensus estimate for quarterly earnings has increased 1 cent in the past seven days to $1.12 per share, suggesting a 28.7% plunge from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



We expect revenues to be down 10.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported level to $9,531.9 million and adjusted earnings to plunge 40.2% to 94 cents per share. Enterprise same-store sales are likely to decrease 10.1% in the quarter under review.



BBY delivered an earnings surprise of 24.9% in the last reported quarter. This specialty retailer of consumer products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%, on average.

Key Aspects to Note

Best Buy’s quarterly performance is likely to have been affected by a challenging operating environment, including higher promotional activity and inflationary pressures. Any deleverage in SG&A expenses is expected to have been a headwind. Investments in the Totaltech initiatives and lower product margin rates are anticipated to have continued putting pressure on BBY’s margins. It has been witnessing lower sales across its Domestic and International segments for a while.



On its lastearnings call management expected immense pressure on comparable sales in the fiscal first quarter and anticipated the metric to fall 10%, similar to the revenue trends in the first four weeks of the first quarter. It forecast the operating margin to decrease as lower as revenue delevers on SG&A, similar to the prior year.



On the positive front, BBY’s focus on boosting its omnichannel services, such as buy online, pickup in store services, curbside pickup or ship-from-store delivering products to customers, has been encouraging. The company has been making significant headway in the health space. Best Buy’s Totaltech program also bodes well.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Best Buy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Best Buy Co., Inc. price-eps-surprise | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote

Best Buy has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

