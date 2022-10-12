Best Buy's 48-hour Flash Sale Ends Today

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co., Inc.'s flash sale ahead of the upcoming holiday season is live now with hundreds of deals on electronic items and games.

The company's 48-hour Flash Sale that began on Tuesday, October 11 and ends today claims to be offering hefty savings on various tech products, like TVs, headphones, smartphones and more.

The customers can save up to $600 on select Windows laptops, and $150 on MacBook Air laptops with Apple M2 chip, plus more great deals on Apple products, the company said. They can collect Sony 55-inch OLED 4K Smart Google TV for $999.99 with $900 savings.

Bose 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones is offered at $269 with $110 savings, and it is $149.99 for Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, with savings of $200.

Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at $69.99 with savings of $60.

The electronics retailer said its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but offers will be available on BestBuy.com or through the Best Buy app.

The company started to host Member Mondays earlier this week, which will run almost every week through the end of December.

Best Buy Totaltech and My Best Buy members will have exclusive access to some of its hottest deals of the season. In addition, Totaltech members on select Mondays will have exclusive access to some hard-to-find holiday gifts.

The company noted that Totaltech members have access to exclusive deals every day, all year long and My Best Buy members can score exclusive deals throughout the holiday season.

Best Buy is also extending return policy as well as store hours. Any gifts purchased October 24 through December 31 can be returned through January 14. Further, starting October 30, stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

In preparation for the holiday season, the company is still in the process of hiring thousands of seasonal employees to join in stores and distribution centers.

