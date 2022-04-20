Best Buy Unveils New Standalone Haul-Away Service

(RTTNews) - Best Buy (BBY) has launched new Standalone Haul-Away service, which allows anyone in the U.S. to request pickup and recycling for old electronics. The service will remove and recycle up to two large products, along with select smaller products. The Home Pick-Up Recycling Service is available for $199.99. Best Buy noted that its Totaltech members save 20% on the Standalone Haul-Away service.

The company noted that this new service is in addition to the Haul-Away service it currently offers to customers when they purchase new appliance.

