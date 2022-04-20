Markets
BBY

Best Buy Unveils New Standalone Haul-Away Service

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Best Buy (BBY) has launched new Standalone Haul-Away service, which allows anyone in the U.S. to request pickup and recycling for old electronics. The service will remove and recycle up to two large products, along with select smaller products. The Home Pick-Up Recycling Service is available for $199.99. Best Buy noted that its Totaltech members save 20% on the Standalone Haul-Away service.

The company noted that this new service is in addition to the Haul-Away service it currently offers to customers when they purchase new appliance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular