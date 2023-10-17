News & Insights

Markets
BBY

Best Buy Unveils Early Black Friday Deals

October 17, 2023 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Specialty consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) announced Tuesday its latest offerings ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Black Friday Early Access for Members will start on October 27 and Early Black Friday Deals for Everyone will start on October 30. Black Friday Sale officially begins on Friday, November 17, with incredible deals on thousands of gifts and top brands.

Further, Best Buy's Cyber Monday Savings Event will start on Sunday, November 26, when customers will get thousands of deals, including savings up to 50% on top gifts.

Stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but customers can still shop on the Best Buy App or BestBuy.com.

The company said its holiday calendar is packed with full of savings events, and its newly launched Holiday Gift Center will be a destination to explore and discover new and innovative tech.

Throughout the season, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will see deeper discounts and member-only savings during select events.

Plus and Total members will get exclusive access to some of the hottest Black Friday deals from October 27 to 29, before they're available to all shoppers, starting October 30.

Throughout the holiday, there will be more Best Buy Drops, including product releases, limited runs, launches and serious savings - all in real time and exclusively through the Best Buy App. Drops for this week start Wednesday and are limited-edition items.

Starting Monday, November 6, Best Buy stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. At select stores, Plus, 24/7 Pickup Lockers are available.

The company has also extended the hours shoppers can connect directly with a Virtual Sales Expert over video, audio and chat. Beginning October 29, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT, Virtual Sales Experts will give tech guidance, provide live product demos and help customers shop.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.