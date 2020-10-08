Best Buy To Kick Off Black Friday Sales Next Week For Two Days - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is kicking off Black Friday next week to help shoppers start their holiday shopping season early and safely.

Shoppers can get dozens of deals straight from the not-yet-released Black Friday ad for two days on October 13 and 14. These deals include one of the most anticipated deals of the season: a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for just $529.99 and others such as laptops starting at $119.99 and BL Free True Wireless headphones only $69.99.

The retailer is also providing a price guarantee and said if the price on one of these deals goes lower before Black Friday, My Best Buy customers will be automatically reimbursed the difference.

Best Buy is also offering customers more ways to shop safely than ever before, including contactless curbside pickup, new store safety guidelines and more.

