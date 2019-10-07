Best Buy To Hire Thousands Of People For Holidays

(RTTNews) - Best Buy said that it will hire thousands of people across the U.S. to work in stores and select warehouse facilities during this the holiday season. Hiring fairs will take place at all Best Buy stores on October 10 and 11 from noon to 7 p.m. local time.

The company noted that it offers a flexible schedule, competitive wages, 401k eligibility and an employee discount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.