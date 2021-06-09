Best Buy Stores To Remain Closed On Thanksgiving Day

(RTTNews) - Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc (BBY) announced on Wednesday that all its stores would be closed on Thanksgiving Day and most of its Black Friday deals will be available online for the second year in a row.

Best Buy's announcement follows holiday season plans by other retailers like Target and Walmart that they would also be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year as well. The products at Best Buy like flat-screen TVs, tablets, smartphones and other consumer electronics are very much in demand during Black Friday.

The company did not reveal its store timings or plans for Black Friday but said that it was able to cater to millions of customers during last year's Black Friday weekend through curbside pickup and shipping packages to homes.

"This year, we'll have even more ways for customers to easily and conveniently get their holiday shopping done, over the Black Friday weekend and throughout the entire holiday season," Best Buy added.

Till recently, the Friday following Thanksgiving was considered the beginning of large-scale holiday shopping, but many retail companies would push that date earlier and made use of heavy discounts to attract crowds in large numbers on Thanksgiving Day.

