Best Buy Stock Is Gaining Because Its Earnings Were Good

“We believe Best Buy’s strong year-to-date performance provides further evidence the company has definitively emerged as the “poster child” for how to not just survive—but thrive—while competing against Amazon,” one analyst says.

Best Buy stock is gaining after the retailer reported better-than-expected earnings and sales and raised its guidance ahead of Black Friday.

Best Buy (ticker: BBY) reported a profit of $1.13 a share, beating forecasts for $1.03, according to FactSet. Sales of $$9.76 billion topped estimates for $9.70 billion. Even better, Best Buy offered a fourth-quarter earnings guidance range of $2.65 to $2.75 a share—the consensus is for a profit of $2.65 a share—and raised its 2020 guidance to a range of $5.81 to $5.91 a share, well above Wall Street forecasts for $5.74 a share.

“Our teams delivered another strong quarter of top- and bottom-line growth,” Corie Barry, Best Buy CEO, said in a statement. “We are delivering on our purpose to enrich lives through technology by providing customers the products and solutions they want and need, combined with fast and convenient fulfillment.”

Best Buy management isn’t the only one reacting enthusiastically to the earnings and guidance. “At first glance, we were very impressed by Best Buy’s F3Q 2019 “beat and raise,” including better-than-expected top-line growth, operating margin expansion, and earnings,” writes Loop Capital markets analyst Anthony Chukumba. “We believe Best Buy’s strong year-to-date performance provides further evidence the company has definitively emerged as the “poster child” for how to not just survive—but thrive—while competing against Amazon.”

Best Buy stock has gained 4.1% to $77.30 in premarket action, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have ticked up 15 points, and S&P 500 futures are little changed.

Best Buy stock had gained 40% in 2019 through Monday’s close, easily outpacing the S&P 500’s 25% rise. Its 15% advance during the past 12 months lags the index’s 17% rise during the same period.

