Best Buy Stock (BBY) Opinions on Piper Sandler Downgrade

Recent discussions on X about Best Buy (BBY) have centered around a notable downgrade by a major investment firm, which shifted its rating from 'Overweight' to 'Neutral' and lowered its price target. Many users on the platform have expressed concern over the lack of growth catalysts for the company, with some highlighting competitive pressures in key product categories like appliances and TVs. The tone of these conversations suggests a cautious outlook among investors monitoring the stock.

Additionally, posts on X reflect frustration over Best Buy's recent performance, with some pointing to broader market challenges and the impact of economic conditions on consumer electronics spending. A few users have speculated on whether this downgrade could signal deeper issues for the retailer, while others remain hopeful for a recovery driven by strategic shifts. This mix of opinions keeps the dialogue around BBY dynamic and closely watched.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Best Buy Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BBY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Best Buy Insider Trading Activity

Best Buy insiders have traded $BBY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD M SCHULZE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 729,201 shares for an estimated $53,197,108 .

. MATTHEW M BILUNAS (SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,482 shares for an estimated $4,473,038 .

. CORIE S BARRY (CEO) purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $984,420

KATHLEEN SCARLETT (SEVP, Corp Affairs & HR) sold 6,847 shares for an estimated $497,414

MATHEW WATSON (SVP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,133 shares for an estimated $441,218 .

. TODD G. HARTMAN (GC, Chief Risk Officer) sold 4,893 shares for an estimated $355,461

JASON J BONFIG (SEVP Cust Offer, Fulfill & Can) sold 4,867 shares for an estimated $353,572

DAMIEN HARMON (SEVP, Cust., Channel Exp & Ent) sold 4,047 shares for an estimated $294,002

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Best Buy Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 378 institutional investors add shares of Best Buy stock to their portfolio, and 439 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Best Buy Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/30/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Best Buy, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BBY forecast page.

Best Buy Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBY recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $BBY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $75.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Steven Forbes from Guggenheim set a target price of $90.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a target price of $80.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $69.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $74.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $90.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Alicia Reese from Wedbush set a target price of $70.0 on 05/30/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.