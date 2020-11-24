Best Buy Smashes Q3 Estimates as Online Sales Rocket 174%, Comps 23%

Electronics retailer Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) reported its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results Tuesday morning, delivering revenue, earnings per share (EPS), and comparable sales, or comps, metrics that significantly overshot Wall Street consensus estimates. According to Zacks Equity Research, the company's adjusted EPS of $2.06 delivered an approximate 17% surprise above analyst average forecasts of $1.76, while revenue of $11.85 billion topped the consensus $11.02 billion by 7.5%.

The truly scorching growth, however, came in Best Buy's comparable-sales metrics. Enterprise comparable sales, rather than growing 13.8% for the quarter as analysts expected, jumped 23%, nearly double the forecast rate. Online sales exploded by 174% year over year. While mobile phone sales fell, home theater, computing, and appliance sales saw strong expansion, with appliance comps soaring 40.1% over the quarter ending Oct. 31, compared to a 1.5% loss in comps for the same period last year.

Image source: Getty Images.

CEO Corie Barry said Best Buy's growth resulted from the company's "unique capabilities, including our supply chain expertise, flexible store operating model and ability to shift quickly to digital." According to Barry, lockdowns and lifestyle changes prompted by COVID-19 drove the "clearly elevated demand" that is boosting the company's sales.

Best Buy's positive results, while well above analyst expectations, are not completely unexpected given economic conditions. While it's possible the company's growth will become lackluster again after the pandemic, Corie Barry is sticking to the major inventory, training, e-commerce, and pricing changes introduced by former CEO Hubert Joly, which helped rescue the company from its previous doldrums.

Meteoric increases can't be sustained forever, but with COVID-19 still active and many consumers planning more appliance and electronics purchases, there's still room for upward movement -- though Best Buy didn't provide holiday guidance.

10 stocks we like better than Best Buy

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Best Buy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.