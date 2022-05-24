US Markets
BBY

Best Buy sees bigger drop in annual sales on inflation hit

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc lowered its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday, as red-hot inflation saps consumers' spending power.

Adds details on results, share movement

May 24 (Reuters) - Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N lowered its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday, as red-hot inflation saps consumers' spending power.

However, Best Buy shares jumped 8% in premarket trading after the company beat estimates for first-quarter revenue.

Its stock fell over 16% last week as retail behemoths Walmart Inc WMT.N and Target Corp TGT.N said surging prices of everything from toothpaste to gas was forcing consumers to prioritize household essentials over discretionary items such as electronics.

Best Buy said it was expecting full-year comparable sales to fall 3% to 6%, compared with its previous forecast of a 1% to 4% drop.

It expects fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $8.40 to $9, compared with its previous forecast of $8.85 to $9.15.

Total revenue fell to $10.65 billion from $11.64 billion in the first quarter ended April 30, but beat expectations of about $10.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBY WMT TGT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular