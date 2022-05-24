US Markets
Best Buy sees bigger drop in annual sales

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc forecast a bigger drop in full-year sales on Tuesday, as red-hot inflation saps consumers' spending power.

The company said it was expecting full-year comparable sales to fall 3% to 6%, compared with its previous forecast of a 1% to 4% decrease.

