Markets
BBY

Best Buy Rolls Out Last-Minute Holiday Deals And Fast Fulfillment Options

December 10, 2025 — 06:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) on Wednesday announced a series of promotional offers to support last-minute holiday shoppers, including discounts across major product categories and extended order-by and pickup deadlines.

The retailer's Apple Sales Event runs through December 11 with discounts on Mac computers, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch and iPhone. Additional promotions include a 3-Day Sale from December 12-14 with savings of up to 50% on select electronics and a Last-Minute Savings Event on December 15. Weekly Friday doorbusters continue, with My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members eligible for bonus rewards. Trade-in offers include savings of up to $400 on select PlayStation 5 consoles with qualifying device trade-ins.

Best Buy highlighted a wide assortment of gifts at multiple price points, including toys under $30, TVs starting at $59.99 and OLED TVs from $899.99. The retailer's new Marketplace platform also offers more categories and brands.

To ensure on-time delivery, Best Buy outlined key deadlines: free next-day delivery on select items for orders placed by 10:30 a.m. on December 23, same-day delivery on orders placed by noon on December 24, and in-store or curbside pickup until 7 p.m. on December 24.

Best Buy shares closed Tuesday's trading at $73.17, up 0.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.