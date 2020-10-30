Best Buy Reveals Black Friday 'hottest Deals'

(RTTNews) - Electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. released Black Friday ad, packed with thousands of deals on the season's hottest tech, including TVs, headphones, laptops and video games.

Many offers are available on BestBuy.com and in stores, through November 1, much ahead of the Black Friday that falls on November 27. With the early offers, the retailer aims to help customers shop conveniently and safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The now available offers include Lenovo Core i3 laptop at $299 with $150 savings, and Lenovo Yoga Core i5 laptop at $549 with $250 savings. Further, customers can save $200 on an Asus gaming laptop, $220 on Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV and $250 on Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart TV.

A reduction of $300 is available on a KitchenAid Pro5 Plus Series stand mixer in Ink Blue that sells at $199, and a $150 cut on Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum.

Further, Samsung GS20 5G family of mobile phones are available with up to $750 savings.

From now on, the company has extended operating hours throughout the holiday season and stores are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

All Best Buy stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, but the deals will be available on BestBuy.com that day, and in stores and online throughout Black Friday weekend.

On Black Friday, the stores will open at 5 a.m. local time till 10 p.m, while the working hours on the next day will be from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

The company also provides special days for shopping throughout the holiday season. It includes Nov. 5-8: The Wish List Sale; Nov. 11: The Treat Yourself Sale; Nov. 12-15: Our Coolest Deals Sale; Nov. 16-17: My Best Buy Member Early Access Sale; and Nov. 22: Black Friday Starts Now!

To safeguard employees and customers during the pandemic time, the company has urged all to wear face coverings, and the number of customers allowed inside stores at a given time will be limited throughout the holiday season.

