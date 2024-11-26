News & Insights

Stocks
BBY

Best Buy reports Q3 EPS $1.26, consensus $1.29

November 26, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $9.45B, consensus $9.63B. Reports Q3 comparable sales down 2.9%. “In the third quarter, our teams delivered an in-line non-GAAP operating income rate on sales that were a little softer than expected,” said Corie Barry, Best Buy (BBY) CEO. “During the second half of the quarter, a combination of the ongoing macro uncertainty, customers waiting for deals and sales events, and distraction during the run-up to the election, particularly in non-essential categories, led to softer-than-expected demand. In the first few weeks of Q4, as holiday sales have begun and the election is behind us, we have seen customer demand increase again.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.