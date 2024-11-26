Best Buy reports Q3 EPS $1.26, consensus $1.29

Reports Q3 revenue $9.45B, consensus $9.63B. Reports Q3 comparable sales down 2.9%. “In the third quarter, our teams delivered an in-line non-GAAP operating income rate on sales that were a little softer than expected,” said Corie Barry, Best Buy (BBY) CEO. “During the second half of the quarter, a combination of the ongoing macro uncertainty, customers waiting for deals and sales events, and distraction during the run-up to the election, particularly in non-essential categories, led to softer-than-expected demand. In the first few weeks of Q4, as holiday sales have begun and the election is behind us, we have seen customer demand increase again.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BBY:
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 25th
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
- Best Buy price target lowered to $85 from $100 at Melius Research
- Best Buy Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.