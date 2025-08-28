Best Buy Reiterates FY26 Outlook; Authorizes Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is reiterating its adjusted earnings, revenue and comparable sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

"Given the uncertainty of potential tariff impacts in the back half, both on consumers overall as well as our business, we feel it is prudent to maintain the annual guidance we provided last quarter. At this point, we do believe we are trending toward the higher end of our sales range," said Matt Bilunas, Best Buy CFO.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.15 to $6.30 per share on revenues between $41.1 billion and $41.9 billion, with comparable sales between a decline of 1.0 percent and a growth of 1.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.19 per share on revenues of $41.41 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Additionally, the company announced its board of directors has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per common share, payable on October 9, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2025.

The company also said it expects to spend approximately $300 million on share repurchases during FY26.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.