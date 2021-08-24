US Markets
BBY

Best Buy raises annual sales forecast as electronics demand holds strong

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Best Buy Co Inc raised its full-year comparable sales forecast on Tuesday, as the electronics retailer expects demand to be resilient compared to analysts' fears of a drop in growth from a pandemic-induced sale surge last year.

Adds details on results, share movement

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N raised its full-year comparable sales forecast on Tuesday, as the electronics retailer expects demand to be resilient compared to analysts' fears of a drop in growth from a pandemic-induced sale surge last year.

The retailer's shares, which have gained 12.4% this year, rose 6% in premarket trading.

The consumer electronics retailer's sales have surged over the last year as stuck-at-home Americans splurged on laptops, webcams and other computer accessories for their home offices and remote learning setups.

The demand held strong in the second quarter, with Best Buy reporting a 20% jump in comparable sales, beating analysts' average estimate of a 17.2% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Best Buy said it expects full-year comparable sales to rise 9% to 11%, compared to its previous forecast of an increase of 3% to 6%.

The company said it expects third-quarter comparable sales to fall 1% to 3%, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 9.1% drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular