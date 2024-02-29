Best Buy Q4 comparable sales fall less than expected

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Best Buy BBY.N on Thursday posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, as holiday deals prompted shoppers to open their wallets for big-ticket purchases like electronics and home appliances.

The top U.S. electronics retailer's fourth-quarter comparable sales fell 4.8%, its ninth straight quarterly decline, compared to analysts' average expectations of a 5.36% drop, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

