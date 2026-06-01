Best Buy Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Marketplace Growth, CEO Shift

Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY used its first-quarter fiscal 2027earnings callto emphasize momentum in its retail transformation, expanding profit streams and an upcoming leadership transition.

While the company posted results above expectations, management focused less on the quarter itself and more on growth initiatives, new technology launches and the strategic priorities that incoming CEO Jason Bonfig will pursue later this year.

BBY Delivers Better-Than-Expected Quarter

Best Buy reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share on revenues of $8.94 billion, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 and $8.81 billion, respectively. Earnings delivered a 4.92% surprise, while revenues topped expectations by 1.44%.

Comparable sales increased 2.0%, ahead of management’s outlook and marking an improvement from the prior-year decline. Adjusted operating income rate reached 4.1%, while adjusted EPS increased 11% year over year. Revenues rose 1.9% from the prior-year period.

Chief executive officer Corie Barry said the company benefited from broad-based category strength and continued progress in scaling higher-margin initiatives such as Best Buy Ads and Marketplace.

Best Buy Expands Higher-Margin Revenue Streams

Barry highlighted Marketplace and Best Buy Ads as key contributors to profitability and long-term growth.

Domestic Marketplace gross merchandise volume reached roughly $250 million during the quarter. Including Marketplace volume, domestic sales growth exceeded 4%, illustrating the increasing role of third-party commerce within the business.

Management also reiterated expectations for Best Buy Ads to remain an important profit driver. CFO Matt Bilunas said advertising collections are projected to grow about 10% this fiscal year and approach $1 billion, while U.S. Marketplace GMV is expected to reach at least $1.2 billion.

BBY Prepares for Leadership Transition

A major theme of the call was the planned CEO transition. Barry will step down later this year, with Jason Bonfig assuming the CEO role on Nov. 1. Barry described the succession process as extensive and positioned Bonfig as the executive best suited to accelerate the company’s next phase of growth.

Bonfig outlined four priorities: advancing Best Buy as a retail, media, advertising and technology company; expanding customer reach; elevating the customer experience; and maintaining a human-powered, customer-focused culture.

Best Buy Bets on New Technology Cycles

Management expressed optimism about several product categories supported by innovation.

Gaming, computing and mobile phones were among the largest contributors to comparable-sales growth. Computing posted its ninth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales, while mobile phones recorded a fifth straight quarter of growth. Emerging categories such as AI glasses, 3D printers, health rings, collectibles and PC gaming handhelds collectively doubled sales from a year earlier.

Bonfig also pointed to the upcoming RGB television launch as a potential catalyst. Best Buy will be the only national retailer offering the technology for approximately a year, and management views the launch as an opportunity to stimulate replacement demand and strengthen market share.

BBY Addresses Appliances and Store Expansion

Appliances remained a weak spot during the quarter, but management signaled improving trends.

Bonfig said the company is investing in pricing, marketing, product availability and delivery speed to improve category performance. Demand has already turned positive in May, according to management, after prolonged pressure from a weak housing market and intense competition.

The company is also pursuing new store formats. Medium-sized stores of roughly 20,000 to 25,000 square feet and smaller locations of 12,000 to 15,000 square feet are intended to expand market coverage while supporting omnichannel fulfillment capabilities.

Analysts Press on Demand and Cost Pressures

Analyst questions focused on category trends, television demand and rising memory costs.

A JPMorgan analyst asked about the strong start to May. Bilunas said growth has been broad-based across computing, mobile phones, emerging categories and appliances, although the company still expects second-quarter comparable sales growth of roughly 1% because it faces difficult comparisons from last year’s gaming launch.

A D.A. Davidson analyst questioned potential impacts from higher memory costs. Management said computing average selling prices are likely to rise, but broad product assortments and inventory actions should help limit customer disruption. Executives also indicated they do not currently expect material computing product shortages this fiscal year.

Best Buy Maintains Forward Focus

Management maintained its fiscal 2027 outlook despite the stronger first quarter.

The company continues to expect revenues of $41.2 billion to $42.1 billion, comparable-sales performance ranging from down 1% to up 1%, and adjusted earnings per share between $6.30 and $6.60. May sales trends remained encouraging, with month-to-date comparable-sales growth running at a high-single-digit pace.

The tone throughout the call reflected confidence in strategic initiatives, technology-driven demand opportunities and the leadership transition, while acknowledging ongoing pressure in certain categories and a value-conscious consumer environment.

What the Zacks Signals Suggest

BBY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) along with a Value, Growth, Momentum and VGM Score of A each.

According to Zacks’ Style Score framework, A-rated Value, Growth and Momentum characteristics indicate strong attributes across multiple investing styles, while an A-rated VGM Score reflects a favorable combination of those factors. However, a Zacks Rank #3 generally suggests performance more in line with the broader market than the higher-ranked Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Investors should also remember that the Zacks Rank is driven largely by earnings estimate revisions and can change following updates to analyst forecasts after the company’s latest results.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.