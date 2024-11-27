Best Buy price target lowered to $115 from $123 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Best Buy (BBY) to $115 from $123 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Best Buy’s Q3 results may put slight pressure on forward estimates, but UBS still sees a compelling risk-reward opportunity, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.