Best Buy price target lowered to $115 from $123 at UBS

November 27, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Best Buy (BBY) to $115 from $123 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Best Buy’s Q3 results may put slight pressure on forward estimates, but UBS still sees a compelling risk-reward opportunity, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

