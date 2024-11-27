Best Buy price target lowered to $110 from $115 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory lowered the firm’s price target on Best Buy (BBY) to $110 from $115 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. While the company’s Q3 results were disappointing, the firm believes Best Buy’s strategy, along with its strong execution, should position the company well once the industry stabilizes and returns to growth, the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BBY:
- Best Buy price target lowered to $95 from $107 at Truist
- Best Buy price target lowered to $100 from $110 at Loop Capital
- Best Buy price target lowered to $115 from $123 at UBS
- Best Buy price target lowered to $89 from $95 at Wells Fargo
- Best Buy price target lowered to $101 from $109 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.