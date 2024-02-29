News & Insights

US Markets
BBY

Best Buy posts smaller-than-expected sales drop on holiday demand

Credit: REUTERS/JIM VONDRUSKA

February 29, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 3-5

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Best Buy BBY.N reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales as holiday deals led shoppers to spend on big-ticket purchases like electronics and home appliances, sending its shares up 3% before the bell.

Consumers, however, remained cautious as higher borrowing costs force them to make trade-off decisions to cover for household essentials.

Still, Best Buy's focus on its paid membership programs during the peak holiday shopping season resulted in customers opting for its product services and delivery.

CFO Matt Bilunas said he expects memberships to help expand gross profit rate in fiscal 2025 by about 20 to 30 basis points compared with 2024.

Gross profit rate for the fourth quarter rose to 20.5% from 20% last year.

Best Buy said it took $169 million in charges, mainly related to employee termination benefits tied to its restructuring plan that commenced in the quarter.

Best Buy earned $2.72 per share, compared to LSEG estimates of $2.52

The top U.S. electronics retailer's fourth-quarter comparable sales fell 4.8%, its ninth straight quarterly decline, compared to analysts' average expectations of a 5.36% drop, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.