Markets
BBY

Best Buy Not Providing Outlook; Declared Dividend - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) said it is not providing any financial guidance now as it had suspended all financial guidance for the full-year 2021 on March 21, due to the uncertainty related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also announced its board of directors has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per common share, payable on July 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 11, 2020.

As previously communicated, the company suspended all share repurchases as of March 21, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular