News & Insights

Stocks
BBY

Best Buy narrows FY25 EPS view to $6.10-$6.25 from $6.10-$6.35

November 26, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Consensus $6.27. Cuts FY24 revenue view to $41.1B-$41.5B from $41.3B-$41.9B, consensus $41.58B. Cuts FY24 comparable sales view to down 2.5%-3.5% from down 1.5%-3%. Cuts FY25 tax rate view to 23.5% from 24%. Backs FY25 operating income rate 4.1%-4.2%. Backs FY25 capital expenditures view $750M. “We are adjusting our full year comparable sales guidance to a decline in the range of 2.5% to 3.5%,” said Matt Bilunas, Best Buy (BBY) CFO. “At the same time, we are maintaining our full year non-GAAP operating income rate of 4.1% to 4.2%, which represents slight expansion compared to FY24 on a 52-week basis.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.