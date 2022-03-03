Best Buy misses quarterly same-store sales estimates

March 3 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N fell short of quarterly comparable sales estimates on Thursday, shackled by shortages of some electronic products and staffing crunch.

Comparable sales fell 2.3% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, compared with analysts' estimates of a 0.2% dip, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

