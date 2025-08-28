Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) stock is down 4.6% after the company reported its second-quarter earnings on August 28. The company beat on the top and bottom line and maintained its prior full-year guidance. However, investors appear to be looking beyond the current print and wondering about future growth.

For its part, Best Buy hopes the growth will come from its newly launched Best Buy Marketplace. This is part of the company’s evolving digital expansion strategy, which includes improving customers’ online shopping experience while leveraging the retailer’s brick-and-mortar footprint.

However, as of the company’s report, the Best Buy Marketplace was only one week old. That means investors won’t have any numbers until next quarter. Even then, they should lower expectations. Best Buy sees this as a multi-year growth initiative that may take years before it delivers a material financial impact.

Bullish investors believe the marketplace could revitalize Best Buy’s position in the competitive e-commerce space. However, skeptics note that this idea has execution risks that may outweigh the potential benefits.

Could Best Buy Marketplace Be an Amazon-Lite?

There are some upsides to a marketplace model that are more than theoretical and could create a network effect. First, Best Buy will immediately expand its product assortment without having the inventory expense. Management reported encouraging initial seller interest that could lead to an acceleration over time.

Second, the Best Buy Marketplace could meaningfully increase the company’s bottom line. That’s because the fee-based revenue from third-party sales will be more profitable than the company’s traditional margins.

Third, the marketplace leverages Best Buy’s brick-and-mortar footprint. Shoppers can pick up Best Buy Marketplace items in-store or access Geek Squad support, creating an experience that pure online competitors struggle to match.

Best Buy Will Need to Stay on Target

Analysts lean bullish on BBY stock, but investors should wait to see what the commentary is after the earnings report. Best Buy isn’t the first company to launch a marketplace initiative. However, other retailers have faced challenges with marketplace strategies.

Target Plus grew cautiously because scaling third-party sellers while maintaining quality proved difficult. Macy’s marketplace pilot struggled with low seller adoption and brand alignment. Even a success story like Walmart faced slow adoption as sellers struggled with technical integration and traffic. These examples highlight the risks of slow revenue growth and potential brand impact, especially in the early years of a marketplace.

Another consideration is cannibalization. Third-party sellers might undercut Best Buy’s own pricing, which could pressure margins instead of boosting them.

Finally, some market observers may view the marketplace as a strategic distraction, particularly in light of Best Buy’s earnings report, in which it lowered its forward guidance, which could explain the post-earnings dip in BBY stock.

Is a Beat and Stick Report Causing BBY Stock to Slide?

The good news was that Best Buy beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. Revenue of $9.44 billion was higher than estimates of $9.28 billion, buoyed by sales of the new Nintendo Switch 2. However, with revenue being up 1.6% year-over-year (YOY), investors could be concerned that YOY revenue would have been negative without the one-time impact of the Switch 2 launch.

Best Buy also reported $1.28 in earnings per share (EPS), beating estimates for $1.22. That number, however, was 4% lower than the $1.34 the company posted in the prior year.

What may have been more disappointing was that, unlike many other retail stocks, Best Buy maintained its prior full-year guidance. On the earnings call, the company cited, “the uncertainty of potential tariff impacts in the back half, both on consumers overall as well as our business.”

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.