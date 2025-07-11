Best Buy Launches "AI That" Campaign To Showcase Everyday Power Of Copilot+ PCs

(RTTNews) - Best Buy (BBY) has introduced its new "AI That" campaign, highlighting how AI-powered Copilot+ PCs can enhance everyday life, from planning a dream vacation and organizing a fantasy football draft to recreating cherished family photos or even exploring pet photography.

The campaign includes upbeat, relatable ads and detailed YouTube videos demonstrating how Copilot+ helps users accomplish more with ease.

Chief Marketing Officer Jennie Weber noted that consumers increasingly seek tech that simplifies life. She emphasized Best Buy's role as a trusted guide in discovering innovations like Copilot+, developed in partnership with Microsoft, to inform, entertain, and inspire.

The campaign's videos are rolling out this summer across digital, streaming, and social media platforms. Best Buy's mascot, Gram, features throughout to guide users in unlocking memorable moments with AI.

In-store, customers can experience over 100 models of Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD, Intel, or Snapdragon processors. Specially trained Copilot+ experts are available to walk shoppers through the features and help them explore how AI can streamline tasks like vacation planning, event organizing, or photo editing—complete with real-time recommendations, bookings, and budgeting.

BBY currently trades at $72.02, or 2.31% lower on the NYSE.

