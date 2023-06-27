Best Buy Launches 3 New Membership Options

(RTTNews) - Technological retail company Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) announced on Tuesday the rollout of three new membership options: My Best Buy, My Best Buy Plus, and My Best Buy Total.

The three tiers offer different sets of benefits to the customer and members of the My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total can expect more deals and deeper discounts for the annual July Fourth Sale, which kicks off this Friday.

My Best Buy is the free existing membership plan that includes free shipping with no minimum purchase.

My Best Buy Plus is a plan for $49.99 per year and includes exclusives like member-only prices; access to sales, events, and products; free 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase.

My Best Buy Total is a plan for $179.99 per year and includes the benefits of My Best Buy Plus along with 24/7 tech support, up to two years of product protection including AppleCare+.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.