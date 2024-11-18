News & Insights

Best Buy To Kick Off Black Friday Sale

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), Monday announced the launch of Black Friday Sale on November 21, offering attractive deals on everything from electronic gadgets to electric vehicles.

The company added that Best Buy Plus and Best Buy Total members could access the deals a day before it is available for all customers.

During the pre-market hours, Best Buy's stock is trading at $92.97, up 0.33 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

