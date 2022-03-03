Markets
Best Buy Gains Despite Lower Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Thursday morning trade, despite lower results for the fourth quarter. While the company expects sales and earnings growth, that come in below the estimates.

Best Buy said its board of directors approved a 26 percent increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.88 per share, payable on April 14, 2022, to shareholders on record March 24, 2022.

Currently, shares are at $111.79, up 10.85 percent from the previous close of $100.84 on a volume of 4,118,334. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $85.58-$141.97 on average volume of 3,010,048.

