Best Buy Gains As Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) shares are progressing more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported second-quarter earnings that beat estimates.

The quarterly adjusted earnings were $1.54 per share, while Wall Street analysts were looking for $1.27 per share.

The company said its board of directors has authorized the payment quarterly cash dividend of $0.88, payable October 11, to shareholders on record September 20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.