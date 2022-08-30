Markets
Best Buy Gains As Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) shares are progressing more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported second-quarter earnings that beat estimates.

The quarterly adjusted earnings were $1.54 per share, while Wall Street analysts were looking for $1.27 per share.

The company said its board of directors has authorized the payment quarterly cash dividend of $0.88, payable October 11, to shareholders on record September 20.

