US Markets
BBY

Best Buy forecasts bigger sales drop as inflation dents demand

Contributor
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Best Buy on Wednesday forecast a bigger drop in annual sales then previously estimated, in another sign that consumers are feeling the pressure of decades-high inflation and curbing spending on discretionary items such as computers and TVs.

Adds details from release, shares, CFO comment

July 27 (Reuters) - Best Buy BBY.N on Wednesday forecast a bigger drop in annual sales then previously estimated, in another sign that consumers are feeling the pressure of decades-high inflation and curbing spending on discretionary items such as computers and TVs.

Shares in the electronics retailer fell 5% in extended trading.

The warning comes close on the heels of a similar announcement from retail bellwether Walmart Inc WMT.N, which on Monday slashed its profit forecast, saying soaring gas and food prices dented demand for discretionary items.

"As we contemplate the back half of the year, based on the ongoing uncertainty as it relates to macro-economic conditions and consumer electronics demand, it is difficult to assess the duration of the softer sales environment and the impact on our business," Best Buy Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas said.

The company said it now expects full-year comparable sales to fall in a range around 11%, compared to its previous outlook of a 3% to 6% decline.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBY WMT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular