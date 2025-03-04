BEST BUY Earnings Results: $BBY Reports Quarterly Earnings

BEST BUY ($BBY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $2.58 per share, beating estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $13,948,000,000, beating estimates of $13,839,260,481 by $108,739,519.

BEST BUY Insider Trading Activity

BEST BUY insiders have traded $BBY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORIE S BARRY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 79,829 shares for an estimated $7,715,952 .

. MATTHEW M BILUNAS (SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 69,166 shares for an estimated $6,048,925.

BEST BUY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 416 institutional investors add shares of BEST BUY stock to their portfolio, and 502 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

