‘Best Buy Drops’ — 6 Ways This Best-Kept Shopping Hack Can Save You Money Year-Round

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just casually interested in gadgets, wanting to save money is a no-brainer. Best Buy recently released a new feature for their mobile app, titled Best Buy Drops. To access it, all you need to do is download the Best Buy Mobile App for free on your iOS or Android smart device.

Check Out: Frugal People Love the 6 to 1 Grocery Shopping Method: Here’s Why It Works

Read Next: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

This new tool allows you to see upcoming deals and discounts with money-saving “Drops” that are only available through the app itself and come in finite amounts; new Drops become available weekly. Here are six ways this nifty shopping “hack” can save you money, year-round:

1. It Functions All Year.

While Best Buy launched Best Buy Drops six months ago, just in time for holiday shopping, it continues to function during every season. This effectively means that consumers aren’t limited to traditional sales periods and have more opportunities to save money throughout the year.

2. An Indicator Tells You How Many People Have Already Made a Purchase.

There are limited quantities, though, so while your chances of getting a deal are good right now, as more people become aware of this app, you’ll have to move fast to decide whether or not to make that purchase.

3. You Can’t See These Deals on the Website.

Best Buy naturally wants to promote its app; the byproduct is that consumers who download it are rewarded with great deals. Therefore, if you happen to be looking at a product you’re interested in on the website — the typical way of product research — you won’t ever know if it’s about to drop.

4. The Drops Function in Tandem With Regular Discounts.

If you spot a discount for a product outside of the Best Buy Mobile App, you’ll save even more money once the Drop hits.

5. Many Different Kinds of Technology Are Available Through These Drops.

Previous tech items available through the Drops have included the Apple Watch, Xbox and PlayStation hard drives, gaming keyboards, home security systems and more. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a good chance it’ll drop at some point.

6. Member Discounts Amplified.

Learn More: How Much Money You Should Have in Your 401(k), According to Expert Humphrey Yang

Members of My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total are granted further discounts on top of the Drop price.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: ‘Best Buy Drops’ — 6 Ways This Best-Kept Shopping Hack Can Save You Money Year-Round

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.