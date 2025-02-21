‘Best Buy Drops’ — 6 Shopping Hacks To Save You Money Year-Round

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just casually interested in gadgets, wanting to give your credit card a break and save money is a no-brainer. A Best Buy feature on its mobile app called Best Buy Drops can help you do just that. To access it, all you need to do is download the app for free on your iOS or Android smart device.

This tool allows you to see upcoming deals and discounts with money-saving “Drops” that are only available through the app and in finite amounts. New Drops become available weekly. Here are six ways this feature can help you save money while you’re spending money at Best Buy year-round.

Use It Weekly All Year

You have short-term and long-term goals for your savings account, but maybe you should also have the same for your spending habits. While Best Buy launched Best Buy Drops last year, just in time for holiday shopping, it continues to function during every season.

This means that consumers aren’t limited to traditional sales periods and have more opportunities to save money throughout the year.

Keep Track of Many People Have Already Made a Purchase

Whether you’re in the market for a new laptop or gaming console with accessories, there are limited quantities. So, while your chances of getting a deal are good right now, as more people become aware of this app, you’ll have to move fast to decide whether or not to make that purchase. To stay in the know, you can also opt-in to drop alerts.

Know That You Can’t See These Deals on the Website

Best Buy naturally wants to promote its app for ample opportunity for online shopping. The byproduct is that consumers who download it are rewarded with great deals. Therefore, if you happen to be looking at a product you’re interested in on the website — the typical way of product research — you won’t ever know if it’s about to drop.

Take Advantage of the Drops in Tandem With Regular Discounts

If you spot a discount for a product outside of the Best Buy Mobile App, you’ll save even more money once the Drop hits on everything from small appliances to big-ticket items. The products release limited runs, but if you can, try to time them with other deals Best Buy has going on.

Be Aware of Popular Items Available Through the Drops

Previous tech items available through the Drops have included the Apple Watch, Xbox and PlayStation hard drives, gaming keyboards, home security systems and more. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a good chance it’ll drop at some point.

Compound Your Member Discounts

Members of My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total are granted further discounts on top of the Drop price. If you are a frequent shopper at Best Buy, you can start your savings goals on the right path with Best Buy Drops.

