Best Buy Deals For Thanksgiving, Cyber Week

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co., Inc. is offering more tech deals at Black Friday prices starting Thanksgiving. Further, Cyber Monday offers will be available all week long, starting Saturday, November 28.

The electronics retailer said the Thanksgiving offers for brands such as Apple, Dyson, KitchenAid and more will be available at BestBuy.com since its stores are closed for the day.

Nearly all of its Black Friday deals will be available both online and in stores this year. On Black Friday, stores will be open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Among the various thanksgiving deals, customers can save up to $200 on MacBook Air, up to $70 on iPad 10.2", and $150 on Dyson V10 Animal or V10 Animal Pro. They can also save $300 on KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer that sells at $199.99, and $50 on GoPro Hero9 Black 5K Waterproof Action Camera that sells at $399.99, along with a free Best Buy $50 gift card.

Cyber Week deals also include $199.99 for TCL 55" Class LED 4-Series 4K UHD as well as Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum, with savings of $200.

Customers can save $200 on HP 15" 2-in-1 Laptop that sells at $799.99.

Other offers include Asus 14" Gaming Laptop that sells as $1199.99 with $250 savings; Samsung All-in-One Soundbar with Alexa that sells at $199.99 with $130 savings; and LG 27" IPS LED 4K Monitor with HDR that sells at $279.99 with $150 savings.

Further, savings of $1400 are available on Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill that sells at $999.99; and $200 available on Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Sapphire Smartwatch that sells at $399.99.

The company offers contactless curbside pickup at all Best Buy stores.

