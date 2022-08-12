US Markets
BBY

Best Buy cuts store jobs to shave costs - WSJ

Contributor
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Best Buy is cutting store jobs across the United States in a bid to boost profits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Best Buy BBY.N is cutting store jobs across the United States in a bid to boost profits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Best Buy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular