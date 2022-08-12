Best Buy cuts store jobs to shave costs - WSJ
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Best Buy BBY.N is cutting store jobs across the United States in a bid to boost profits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.
Best Buy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
