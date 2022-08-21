Best Buy Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:BBY) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Best Buy's (NYSE:BBY) stock up by 9.9% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Best Buy's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Best Buy is:

80% = US$2.2b ÷ US$2.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.80 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Best Buy's Earnings Growth And 80% ROE

To begin with, Best Buy has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 31% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for Best Buy's moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Best Buy's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 31% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:BBY Past Earnings Growth August 21st 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Best Buy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Best Buy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Best Buy has a three-year median payout ratio of 34%, which implies that it retains the remaining 66% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Best Buy is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 45% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 48%) over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Best Buy's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

