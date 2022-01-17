Best Buy Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:BBY) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Best Buy's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Best Buy is:

62% = US$2.6b ÷ US$4.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.62 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Best Buy's Earnings Growth And 62% ROE

First thing first, we like that Best Buy has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 31% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 17% net income growth seen by Best Buy over the past five years. growth

As a next step, we compared Best Buy's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

NYSE:BBY Past Earnings Growth January 17th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is BBY worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BBY is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Best Buy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Best Buy has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 34% (or a retention ratio of 66%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Best Buy is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 30%. However, Best Buy's ROE is predicted to rise to 110% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Best Buy's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

